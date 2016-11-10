102nd Precinct: Pedestrian Fatality

Share 0

Pedestrian Fatality – On Saturday, Nov. 5, at approximately 10:20 p.m., police officers responded to a 911 call of an emotionally disturbed male in the vicinity of Van Wyck Expressway and Jamaica Avenue within the confines of the 102nd Precinct.

Upon arrival, officers observed a 25-year-old male unconscious and unresponsive on the roadway of the Van Wyck Expressway. EMS responded and transported the aided male to Jamaica Hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

Preliminary investigation conducted by NYPD’s Highway Investigation Collision Squad revealed that the male fell from an overpass onto the roadway and was struck by a black Ford Taurus operated by a 33-year-old male. The vehicle remained on the scene and the investigation is ongoing. Identification of the deceased is pending family notification.