102nd Precinct: Homicide

Homicide – On Tuesday, Sept. 6, at 7:15 a.m., police responded to a 911 call of an unconscious person inside of Phil “Scooter” Rizzuto Park located at 125th Street and 94th Avenue within the confines of the 102nd Precinct. Upon arrival, officers observed an unidentified female unconscious and unresponsive seated on a park bench. EMS also responded to the location and pronounced the individual deceased at the scene. The investigation is ongoing and the Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death.

The individual is a male, Hispanic or Asian, approximately 25 to 35 years of age, 5’6”, 125 lbs., light complexion, black hair, brown eyes, last seen wearing blue jeans and a black shirt.