101st Precinct: Grand Larceny

GRAND LARCENY – The NYPD is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the following individual wanted in connection to a grand larceny within the confines of the 101st Precinct.

Details are as follows: It has been reported to police that on Wednesday, Aug. 24, at approximately 12:10 p.m., the individual approached the 47-year-old female victim while on board a northbound “A” train stopped inside the Beach 44 Street subway station.

The individual proceeded to remove the victim’s Galaxy cellphone and flee the station. The individual is described as follows: Male, black, late teens to mid-20’s, dark complexion, 5’7” to 6’0”, 180lbs to 200lbs.