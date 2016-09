Share 0

Assault And Theft – It was reported to police that on Wednesday, Sept. 21, at approximately 3:30 a.m., in the rear of 17-34 New Haven Ave., a 57-year-old male victim was assaulted and his cell phone was removed. The individual fled in an unknown direction. The victim was removed to an area hospital in critical condition with a head injury. The individual is described as a male, Black, with dreadlocks. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and blue jeans.