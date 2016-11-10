$100,000 For Elmhurst Hospital Vans

Share 0

BY ARIEL HERNANDEZ

Staff Writer

State Sen. Toby Ann Stavisky presented the NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst with a $100,000 check for two new shuttle vehicles to transport patients to its sister hospital, NYC Health + Hospitals/Queens, at a press conference on Monday.

“As one of the few public hospitals left in New York City, Elmhurst hospital provides care to thousands of people each year,” said Stavisky. “The shuttles that will be purchased with the funds allocated will transport sick people to and from treatments offered off-site, easing some of the stress facing patients and their families. I want to thank the staff of Elmhurst for their continued service to the Queens community and look forward to our continued partnership in the future.”

The shuttle van services will provide transportation for doctors, nurses and support staff to serve patients from both Elmhurst and Queens Hospitals, safe transportation for patients between facilities to attend specialized clinical services, emergency transportation for doctors and nurses to the special needs shelter at Queens College in the event of disasters and moves vital supplies and correspondence between facilities.

“Healthcare as we move forward is very much about integration resources and the best use of resources,” said Elmhurst Hospital Center CEO Israel Rocha. “Through this gift, two things will happen. We will be reporting our physicians, our nurses and our staff with Queens Hospital better and more efficiently and we will be making sure that patients have full use of both facilities without any kind of complications, streamlining the use for efficiency and medicine. So through this gift, patients’ lives will actually be increased by being able to get easier transportation to better services, their time away from work and from their family will be better coordinating because we will be able to coordinate patient visits, we’ll be able to coordinate facilities ease of use and we will also be able to have efficiencies for our medical staff and physicians who are coordinated between the two facilities and having the opportunity to transport them easily. So in an era of medicine where efficiency, operation and patient compassion is the most important, this gift helps accomplish all three.”

Although Elmhurst Hospital Center received this state funded allocation, there is no set time for when the vans will go into operation as of yet.

“On behalf of NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst, I would like to thank State Senator Stavisky for allocating funds for us to purchase two new vehicles to support our shuttle service between Elmhurst and Queens Hospitals, allowing us to provide patients with the healthcare access they need,” said Rocha. “Acquiring these vehicles will allow us to make the best use of our resources and provide much-needed assistance to patients who use services at both public hospitals in the borough of Queens.”

